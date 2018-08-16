SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Merchants Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

MBIN opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $734.52 million and a PE ratio of 13.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 37.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

