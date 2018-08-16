SunTrust Banks Boosts Mallinckrodt (MNK) Price Target to $32.00

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $631.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.15 million. analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,671 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 111.2% during the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345,385 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.5% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,675,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,437 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

