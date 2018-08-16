SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Eldorado Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.57 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

ERI opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,570.00 and a beta of 1.05. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,468.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Reeg acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.03 per share, for a total transaction of $64,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,270,529.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,419,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,415,000 after acquiring an additional 475,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 39.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after acquiring an additional 513,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 651.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,658 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,326,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

