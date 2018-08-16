Sunoco (SUN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco LP operates as a wholesale fuel distributor. It engages in distributing motor fuel to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company also operates convenience stores and retail fuel sites. Sunoco LP, formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.02.

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,370. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $33.11.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 778,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 6,579.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 667,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Sunoco by 1,692.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.