SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s (SNDE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in a research report report published on Monday. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNDE. ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE opened at $5.48 on Monday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

