Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.30 Million Position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,747,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,681,000 after buying an additional 1,290,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 1,042,050 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,579,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 598,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital started coverage on DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

In related news, Director John C. Malone acquired 1,407,000 shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $32,980,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,291,052.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. research analysts expect that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

