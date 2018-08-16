Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.44 Million Holdings in Momo Inc (MOMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth $135,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $157,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $224,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The information services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. Momo had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Momo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Momo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

