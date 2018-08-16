Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,936 Shares of Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Autohome by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,406,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,712,000 after buying an additional 68,677 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 17.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,310,000 after buying an additional 464,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 86.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 763,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,587,000 after buying an additional 353,023 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 415.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 716,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,576,000 after buying an additional 577,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 145.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,467,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $77.84 on Thursday. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATHM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.