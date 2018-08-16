Strs Ohio Sells 3,341 Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Praxair were worth $33,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Praxair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,614,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,243,000 after purchasing an additional 113,554 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Praxair during the first quarter worth approximately $162,150,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Praxair by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Praxair by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Praxair by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 914,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

PX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Praxair from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.42.

NYSE PX opened at $155.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Praxair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

