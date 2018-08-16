Strs Ohio Sells 13,108 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $100,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,913.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,146,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,467 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $169,704,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $70,796,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16,026.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 373,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 370,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 245,258.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 358,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,500,000 after acquiring an additional 358,078 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $1,432,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,993.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.65, for a total value of $655,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $222.60 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

