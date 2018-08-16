Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 600,000 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $105,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 485.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 753.3% during the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. Macquarie cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $85.14.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $98,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,580.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

