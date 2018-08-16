Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Trading 6.9% Higher

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.40. 1,625,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 426,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Strongbridge Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.41. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 1,224.30% and a negative net margin of 624.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Strongbridge Biopharma news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $55,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 910,795 shares of company stock worth $4,430,231 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 429.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

