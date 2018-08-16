Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $253,935.00

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.28 million and $253,935.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinone, HitBTC, Binance, Bancor Network, DragonEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

