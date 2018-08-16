Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) versus Leidos (LDOS) Critical Contrast

Streamline Health Solutions (NYSE: LDOS) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Streamline Health Solutions does not pay a dividend. Leidos pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -6.59% -16.41% -4.44% Leidos 4.42% 18.05% 6.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Leidos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $24.34 million 0.99 -$3.09 million ($0.16) -7.50 Leidos $10.17 billion 1.04 $366.00 million $3.72 18.98

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions. Streamline Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leidos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 2 6 0 2.75

Leidos has a consensus target price of $73.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Summary

Leidos beats Streamline Health Solutions on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company offers health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include cloud-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based software as a service coding analysis platform. It also provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces a image using a low radiation dose; IT solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

