Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $502,000 Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Cobiz Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 646,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,125,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $144.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.81.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $130.34 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.