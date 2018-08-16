Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Holdings in Masco Corp (MAS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Masco by 171.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 41,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $601,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 20.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.45 to $35.79 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Masco stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.