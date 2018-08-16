Storm Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.21 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Storm has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bancor Network. Storm has a total market capitalization of $32.21 million and $1.64 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00264393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00153167 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.06360660 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,509,788,612 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bittrex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

