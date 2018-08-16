Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

Shares of EDF opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd alerts:

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income on its investments and capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in emerging markets securities, including fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.