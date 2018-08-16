Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.
Shares of EDF opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile
