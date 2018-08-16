Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SBA Communications (SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,813 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,224% compared to the average daily volume of 288 put options.
SBA Communications stock opened at $155.05 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $140.62 and a 1-year high of $177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,699,994.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,000.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,210.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,612 shares of company stock valued at $36,384,275. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,531,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,319,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 33.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,716,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,448,000 after purchasing an additional 431,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
