Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SBA Communications (SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,813 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,224% compared to the average daily volume of 288 put options.

SBA Communications stock opened at $155.05 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $140.62 and a 1-year high of $177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,699,994.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,000.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,210.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,612 shares of company stock valued at $36,384,275. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,531,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,319,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 33.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,716,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,448,000 after purchasing an additional 431,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

