Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Air Lease Call Options (AL)

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 939% compared to the typical volume of 72 call options.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

In other news, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 12,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $546,237.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,216,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 122.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,435,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Air Lease by 39.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,411,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,198,000 after acquiring an additional 681,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 206.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,105,000 after acquiring an additional 450,809 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $16,409,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 3,517,770.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 351,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.