Steven Conine Sells 1,145 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $138,762.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,350,537.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00.

On Monday, August 6th, Steven Conine sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,580.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Steven Conine sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.85, for a total transaction of $1,593,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Steven Conine sold 14,200 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,142.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Steven Conine sold 5,166 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.42, for a total transaction of $575,595.72.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $393,800.00.

W stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.68. The company had a trading volume of 725,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,032,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,661,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,970 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,696,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,260,000 after purchasing an additional 331,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 769,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,943,000 after purchasing an additional 144,580 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

