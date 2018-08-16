STEP Energy Services Ltd (STEP) Insider David Todd Johnson Buys 3,800 Shares

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) insider David Todd Johnson acquired 3,800 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,564.00.

Shares of STEP traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$7.66. 195,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,647. STEP Energy Services Ltd has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$15.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Monday, June 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.32.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

