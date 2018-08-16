Steem Dollars 24-Hour Volume Tops $357,218.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $15.83 million and approximately $357,218.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00015685 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,441.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.65 or 0.08326544 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014305 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00027073 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018308 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.02211883 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00026921 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00240637 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 15,697,704 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GOPAX, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

