Statoil (STO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Statoil (NYSE:STO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Statoil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Statoil has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Statoil has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Statoil to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Statoil alerts:

Statoil stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Statoil has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Statoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Statoil

Statoil ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Statoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Statoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.