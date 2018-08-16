State Treasurer State of Michigan Raises Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned about 0.16% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $45,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,759,000 after acquiring an additional 95,794 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

ALXN stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $149.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

