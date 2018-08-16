State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $63.30 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Booking were worth $63,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $1,863.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,630.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,175.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $1,990.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,154.45.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

