State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $28.47 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $28,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Northcoast Research set a $182.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “$138.69” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.07.

SWK opened at $138.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

