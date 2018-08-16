State Treasurer State of Michigan Grows Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,919,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 735,000 shares during the period. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance makes up about 0.9% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $108,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

NYSE:ARI opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 46.70 and a quick ratio of 46.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CFO Jai Agarwal purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.