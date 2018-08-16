State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $16.13 Million Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 379.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABMD. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $363.59 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.01 and a 1 year high of $450.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.02.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 19,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total transaction of $6,879,239.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,124 shares in the company, valued at $59,624,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $20,582,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,947,877.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,782 shares of company stock worth $73,628,984 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

