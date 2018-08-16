State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $847,085,000 after buying an additional 1,750,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,360,000 after buying an additional 928,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,287,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,579,000 after buying an additional 328,905 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $125.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $141.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $117,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $91,023.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,318. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

