State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,260 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $14,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Mcgill sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $145,233.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $211,185.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

