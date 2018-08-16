State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $28,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after purchasing an additional 320,872 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 17.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 41,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $65,465.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cummins to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $194.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

