Stars Group (TSG) Stock Price Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $41.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stars Group traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $27.95. 47,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,190,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Desjardins lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Stars Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Stars Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 29,510,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,401,000 after buying an additional 157,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stars Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,118,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,712,000 after buying an additional 1,793,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stars Group by 208.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,635,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,152,000 after buying an additional 5,156,010 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stars Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,996,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,583,000 after buying an additional 2,171,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Stars Group by 51.1% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,404,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,352,000 after buying an additional 2,166,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Stars Group had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stars Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.