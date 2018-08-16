Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Short Interest Update

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,772,744 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the July 13th total of 2,182,656 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,164,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $138.35 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $130.56 and a 52 week high of $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “$138.69” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.07.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

