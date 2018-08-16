Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Announces Earnings Results

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 536.00% and a negative net margin of 6.93%.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

