ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after acquiring an additional 510,383 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,903,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,396,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,863,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,376,000 after acquiring an additional 343,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,968,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,178,000 after acquiring an additional 279,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 409,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $89.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

