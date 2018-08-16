SSR Mining (SSRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.26

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.38, with a volume of 106708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.69.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$18.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

In related news, insider Gregory John Martin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$342,500.00.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

