Square, Inc. (SQ) Stake Lessened by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,529,716 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 1.8% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $70,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 85.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 192,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 88,395 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $290,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 67.4% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 52,550 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Square by 290.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 209,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 155,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $72.24 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.40 and a beta of 4.13.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Square from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $889,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $28,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 472,175 shares in the company, valued at $33,647,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,237,190 shares of company stock worth $81,692,756. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

