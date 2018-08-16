SPX (SPXC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SPX has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.55.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. SPX had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Andrew Reilly sold 21,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $782,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 359,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SPX by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in SPX by 142.2% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 159,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 93,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 393,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 195,747 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.