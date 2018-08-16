Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $28.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $271,035.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 996.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,534.1% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

