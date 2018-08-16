Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

SFM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. 881,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $271,035.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 45,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $1,095,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,061.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,000. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,483 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,674,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,984,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 694,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

