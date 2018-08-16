Sprott (SII) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

TSE:SII opened at C$3.01 on Tuesday. Sprott has a one year low of C$2.09 and a one year high of C$3.62.

In related news, Director Kevin Lloyd Hibbert sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total transaction of C$88,715.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,526 shares of company stock worth $425,816.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

