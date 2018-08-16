Sprott (SII) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75. The company traded as low as C$2.99 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 282786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sprott from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

In related news, Director Kevin Lloyd Hibbert sold 60,000 shares of Sprott stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$183,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 138,526 shares of company stock worth $425,816 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

