SpreadCoin Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One SpreadCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001982 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. SpreadCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2,324.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpreadCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SpreadCoin Profile

SpreadCoin (SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 10,473,091 coins. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

