Sports Direct International’s (SPD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Sports Direct International from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 450 ($5.74) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of SPD stock opened at GBX 390 ($4.98) on Monday. Sports Direct International has a 12-month low of GBX 280.20 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 424.40 ($5.41).

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18 ($0.23) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Sports Direct International had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.67%.

About Sports Direct International

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. It operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

