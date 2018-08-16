Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $44.14. 19,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,736. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $851.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,236,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,894 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 301,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 1,277,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

