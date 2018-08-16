Spirent Communications (SPT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 160 ($2.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 131.20 ($1.67).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 115 ($1.47) on Thursday. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 131 ($1.67).

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Edgar Masri purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($30,105.88). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson sold 366,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total value of £414,441.06 ($528,691.24). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,416 shares of company stock worth $2,409,916.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

