Spin Master (TOY) PT Set at C$65.00 by National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) received a C$65.00 price target from stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOY. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.57.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$51.59. 214,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,990. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$41.73 and a twelve month high of C$61.76.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$402.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$366.16 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 104.00%.

In other Spin Master news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.40, for a total value of C$700,800.00. Also, insider Adam Beder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.51, for a total transaction of C$1,462,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,639 shares of company stock worth $2,838,220 in the last quarter.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.