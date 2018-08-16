SPF Beheer BV Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up about 3.2% of SPF Beheer BV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SPF Beheer BV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $80,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO opened at $93.04 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.89%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

