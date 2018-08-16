Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,142.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00001183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $19,142.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00271142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00157974 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00031737 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

